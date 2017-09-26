Azealia Banks Calls Cardi B A ‘Poor Man’s Nicki’ And Alleges Colorism Helped ‘Bodak Yellow’ Go No. 1

#Azealia Banks
09.26.17 49 mins ago

Getty Image

Azealia Banks is perhaps the most opinionated woman in rap. In the past six years or so, there hasn’t been a news story involving a female rapper without Banks’ final word or input involved. And so, on the day after the world celebrated Cardi B becoming the second solo rapper to reach the summit of the Billboard Hot 100, Azealia took to Twitter under a non-verified account under the handle @Cheapyxo she’s been using there and elsewhere since she was kicked off the social platform, not to offer praise for the Bronx born “Bodak Yellow” rapper, but rather to call her a “poor man’s Nicki (Minaj)” and suggest that colorism played a role in Cardi’s success.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Banks went on to suggest that industry heavyweights such as Charlamagne Tha God and other black men in hip-hop should have pushed for records from her, Remy Ma and the aforementioned Minaj to reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts before Cardi or Iggy Azalea.

Twitter / The Boombox

Around The Web

TOPICS#Azealia Banks
TAGSazealia banksCardi B

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP