Getty Image

Azealia Banks is perhaps the most opinionated woman in rap. In the past six years or so, there hasn’t been a news story involving a female rapper without Banks’ final word or input involved. And so, on the day after the world celebrated Cardi B becoming the second solo rapper to reach the summit of the Billboard Hot 100, Azealia took to Twitter under a non-verified account under the handle @Cheapyxo she’s been using there and elsewhere since she was kicked off the social platform, not to offer praise for the Bronx born “Bodak Yellow” rapper, but rather to call her a “poor man’s Nicki (Minaj)” and suggest that colorism played a role in Cardi’s success.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Banks went on to suggest that industry heavyweights such as Charlamagne Tha God and other black men in hip-hop should have pushed for records from her, Remy Ma and the aforementioned Minaj to reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts before Cardi or Iggy Azalea.