All The Best Rap Songs To Come Out Last Month

#Lil Wayne
image-uploaded-from-ios
Contributing Writer
02.03.17

Getty Image

January was a strange month in rap. The genre brought in the new year with a lot of Soulja Boy doing things on Instagram but wrapped things up with a ton of dope music from the likes of Migos, Big Sean, J. Cole, Future, Dave East and many more. Life is all about balance, so I can handle plenty rap foolishness as long as it’s offset — no pun intended — with enough dope music to get me through my commutes every month.

So the chips fell and so did the social media stunts and random drama that’s just as much a part of rap as the 808 drum. But, we more than got that balance by the time the calendar turned and after a massive 2016, rap brought in the new year right. Here are the best songs released in January.

Migos — “T-Shirt”

Subscribe to UPROXX

Just about every song from Migos new album Culture could and probably should be here, but it just feels right to give “T-Shirt” a little individual recognition. It’s liteally impossible to hear this and not spend the rest of your day blurting out “Seven-Teen-Five-Same-Color-T-Shirt.”

TOPICS#Lil Wayne
TAGSDave EastJ. COLELil WayneMigos
Author Profile Picture
An anti-social contrarian who hates everything you love, but loves everything you hate. I'm probably busy watching season 3 of The Wire, Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals or telling my kids to brush their teeth.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 day ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP