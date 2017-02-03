All The Best Rap Songs To Come Out Last Month

Getty Image

January was a strange month in rap. The genre brought in the new year with a lot of Soulja Boy doing things on Instagram but wrapped things up with a ton of dope music from the likes of Migos, Big Sean, J. Cole, Future, Dave East and many more. Life is all about balance, so I can handle plenty rap foolishness as long as it’s offset — no pun intended — with enough dope music to get me through my commutes every month.

So the chips fell and so did the social media stunts and random drama that’s just as much a part of rap as the 808 drum. But, we more than got that balance by the time the calendar turned and after a massive 2016, rap brought in the new year right. Here are the best songs released in January.

Migos — “T-Shirt”

Just about every song from Migos new album Culture could and probably should be here, but it just feels right to give “T-Shirt” a little individual recognition. It’s liteally impossible to hear this and not spend the rest of your day blurting out “Seven-Teen-Five-Same-Color-T-Shirt.”