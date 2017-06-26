It looked like SZA’s fantastic medley of “Love Galore” and “The Weekend” almost didn’t happen at the 2017 BET Awards — but thank God it did. After she was introduced, the cameras quickly cut back to host Leslie Jones, who looked as befuddled as the audience. The veteran comic killed the time by riffing with high-profile guests like Floyd Mayweather before whatever technical difficulty delaying SZA’s performance was sorted out.

Eventually, the problem was fixed and SZA took to the stage to perform heartbreak ballad “Love Galore” and a sensual rendition of trifling anthem “The Weekend.” Decked out in a Champion brand workout leotard and a pair of chaps(!), she ran through the sultry numbers with a minimal backup band on a small, intimate stage that perfectly suited the low-key, slow burners. Check out the clip above.