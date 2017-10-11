BET Hip-Hip Awards Winners 2017: Full List

10.10.17

The 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards are finally here, and by all accounts they look to be the coronation of Cardi B as she’s up for nine awards including MVP of the Year, Single of the Year and Best Hip-Hop video. We’ll be updating the winners all night right here so stay tuned to see just how many trophies Cardi takes home.


Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
Diddy
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar

Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
French Montana ft. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Future – “Mask Off”
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
Drake
Cole
Kendrick Lamar

Lyricist of the Year
Chance The Rapper
Drake
Cole
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers & Missy Elliott
Director X
Hype Williams

DJ of the Year
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard

Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers
DJ Mustard
London On Da Track
Metro Boomin
Mike Will Made-It
Pharrell Williams

MVP of the Year
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar

Single of the Year
“Bad And Boujee” – Produced By Metro Boomin (Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)
“Bodak Yellow” – Produced By J. White Did It (Cardi B)
“HUMBLE.” – Produced By Mike Will Made-It (Kendrick Lamar)
“Mask Off” – Produced By Metro Boomin (Future)
“Wild Thoughts” – Produced By DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers (DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)

Album of the Year
DJ Khaled – Grateful
Future – FUTURE
Cole – 4 Your Eyez Only
Jay Z – 4:44
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
Migos – Culture

Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Aminé
Cardi B
Kodak Black
Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley

Best Collabo, Duo or Group
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
French Montana ft. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad And Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”
Yo Gotti ft. Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up”

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
A$AP Rocky
Cardi B
Future
Migos
Nicki Minaj

Best Hip Hop Online Site/App
Complex.com
Hotnewhiphop.com
Theshaderoom.com
Worldstarhiphop.com
XXLMag.com

Best Mixtape
Cardi B – Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2
Gucci Mane – Droptopwop
Juicy J – Gas Face
Playboi Carti – Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley – My Moment
Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made-It – Gotti Made-It

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Chance The Rapper – “I’m The One” (DJ Khaled Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne)
Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles” (Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane)
Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad And Boujee” (Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)
Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up” (Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj)
Ty Dolla $ign – “Ain’t Nothing” (Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
Wiz Khalifa – “Ain’t Nothing” (Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)

Impact Track
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
Jay Z – “Story of O.J.”
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Kendrick Lamar – “DNA.”
Lecrae – “Blessings” ft. Ty Dolla $Ign
Tyler, The Creator – “Who Dat Boy” ft. A$AP Rocky

