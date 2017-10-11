BET Hip-Hip Awards Winners 2017: Full List

Getty Image

The 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards are finally here, and by all accounts they look to be the coronation of Cardi B as she’s up for nine awards including MVP of the Year, Single of the Year and Best Hip-Hop video. We’ll be updating the winners all night right here so stay tuned to see just how many trophies Cardi takes home.



Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

Chance The Rapper

Diddy

DJ Khaled

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

French Montana ft. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Future – “Mask Off”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

Chance The Rapper

Drake

Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lyricist of the Year

Chance The Rapper

Drake

Cole

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers & Missy Elliott

Director X

Hype Williams

DJ of the Year

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Esco

DJ Khaled

DJ Mustard

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers

DJ Mustard

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin

Mike Will Made-It

Pharrell Williams

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

Chance The Rapper

DJ Khaled

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Single of the Year

“Bad And Boujee” – Produced By Metro Boomin (Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

“Bodak Yellow” – Produced By J. White Did It (Cardi B)

“HUMBLE.” – Produced By Mike Will Made-It (Kendrick Lamar)

“Mask Off” – Produced By Metro Boomin (Future)

“Wild Thoughts” – Produced By DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers (DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)

Album of the Year

DJ Khaled – Grateful

Future – FUTURE

Cole – 4 Your Eyez Only

Jay Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Migos – Culture

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Aminé

Cardi B

Kodak Black

Playboi Carti

Tee Grizzley

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

French Montana ft. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”

Yo Gotti ft. Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up”

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

A$AP Rocky

Cardi B

Future

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Best Hip Hop Online Site/App

Complex.com

Hotnewhiphop.com

Theshaderoom.com

Worldstarhiphop.com

XXLMag.com

Best Mixtape

Cardi B – Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2

Gucci Mane – Droptopwop

Juicy J – Gas Face

Playboi Carti – Playboi Carti

Tee Grizzley – My Moment

Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made-It – Gotti Made-It

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Chance The Rapper – “I’m The One” (DJ Khaled Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne)

Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles” (Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane)

Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad And Boujee” (Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up” (Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj)

Ty Dolla $ign – “Ain’t Nothing” (Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)

Wiz Khalifa – “Ain’t Nothing” (Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)

Impact Track

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Jay Z – “Story of O.J.”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Kendrick Lamar – “DNA.”

Lecrae – “Blessings” ft. Ty Dolla $Ign

Tyler, The Creator – “Who Dat Boy” ft. A$AP Rocky