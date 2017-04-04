Getty Image

It’s almost hard to believe, but today marks Jay Z and Beyonce’s ninth wedding anniversary. Seriously, where does the time go? As bedevils two individuals of their immense wealth and social status, Bey was probably left wondering what to get the man who has literally everything. Was she going to buy him another chain? A share in an NBA team? A streaming service to call his own. Been there, done that, just sold the shares to Sprint for $200 million.

With those avenues closed, she decided to go the more classic route and made him a playlist she called IV EVER EVER of, what I can only assume, is some of their favorite music together. As you would expect, the 63-tracks that Beyonce picked out are all pretty stellar and feature some of the all-time greats like Aretha Franklin’s “Day Dreaming,” Michael Jackson’s “Butterflies,” Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good,” Prince’s “When We’re Dancing Close and Slow,” and Stevie Wonder’s “As.” And hey, would you look at that, their old friend Kanye West made the cut too with his 808s & Heartbreak standout “Say You Will.”

Of course, you don’t want to just flood your playlist with the obvious choices. If you’re gonna put something like that out in the world you wanna dig deep, throw in some more obscure or unexpected stuff from artists like Massive Attack, Kelela, Sade, The xx and Portishead.

Check out Beyonce’s entire anniversary playlist on Tidal.