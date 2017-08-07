Vid 1: Beyoncé, Blue, Kelly & Angie at Kendrick Lamar's concert in LA – Aug. 6 A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

From the looks of it, Beyonce is enjoying life as a new Los Angeleno, and not just inside that gigantic mansion her and Jay-Z reportedly purchased for a whopping $90 million. No, Bey has been hitting the town, first at the renown World On Wheels skating rink in Los Angeles, and now at Staples Center in downtown LA enjoying Kendrick Lamar’s stellar DAMN tour.

Yonce went to the show with her sidekick, Blue Ivy, and was spotted by fans enjoying Kenny’s performances of “Humble” and “Alright.” The dynamic duo was accompanied by Bey’s cousin and former Destiny’s Child band-mate Kelly Rowland, and Bey knows a thing or two about K. Dot, having collaborated with him on Lemonade and they even ripped the stage at the BET Awards last year.

After giving birth to her twins a while back, Beyonce has slowly resurfaced in the public eye, both online and in real life. First she revealed the twins, Rumi and Sir, on Instagram, then she popped up at FYF Fest to enjoy Missy Elliot’s set at the festival. From there she has been randomly breaking the internet every time she decides to post on Instagram and get the BeyHive buzzing. Whether Beyonce has music on the docket is anybody’s guess, but for now it appears she’s happy just enjoying life and showing off the twins, and the other twins, much to the internet’s delight.