From the looks of it, Beyonce is enjoying life as a new Los Angeleno, and not just inside that gigantic mansion her and Jay-Z reportedly purchased for a whopping $90 million. No, Bey has been hitting the town, first at the renown World On Wheels skating rink in Los Angeles, and now at Staples Center in downtown LA enjoying Kendrick Lamar’s stellar DAMN tour.
Yonce went to the show with her sidekick, Blue Ivy, and was spotted by fans enjoying Kenny’s performances of “Humble” and “Alright.” The dynamic duo was accompanied by Bey’s cousin and former Destiny’s Child band-mate Kelly Rowland, and Bey knows a thing or two about K. Dot, having collaborated with him on Lemonade and they even ripped the stage at the BET Awards last year.
After giving birth to her twins a while back, Beyonce has slowly resurfaced in the public eye, both online and in real life. First she revealed the twins, Rumi and Sir, on Instagram, then she popped up at FYF Fest to enjoy Missy Elliot’s set at the festival. From there she has been randomly breaking the internet every time she decides to post on Instagram and get the BeyHive buzzing. Whether Beyonce has music on the docket is anybody’s guess, but for now it appears she’s happy just enjoying life and showing off the twins, and the other twins, much to the internet’s delight.
I love Kendrick, but there is no way in hell that 99% of his content is suitable for a 5 year old…. unless “mom of the year” was meant as sarcasm….
Congrats, you’re the “cool mom” letting her 5 year old listen to someone rap about “ohh that pussy good why don’t you sit it on my tastebuds”.
Her daddy is Jay-Z, I’m sure she’ll have an idea of duality when she comes of age. Remember, she’s five. She most likely will only vaguely remember this.
lol this is r/thedonald level of cringe
That’s an extremely wrong mischaracterization. Take your false equivalency bullshit somewhere else.
Yeah, mom of the year. Much better then all the Moms that work hard to take care of their kids. She is so cool letting her kid gonto an inappropriate concert.
This site has turned to shit.
Beyoncé sends her love, she’s a generous queen.
SMDH
LMAO
Jesus, is this guy paid by Uproxx or Beyoncé for this crap?
I love Beyoncé and I really don’t understand all the hate. I don’t click on her every article and I’m a fan, so what does that make y’all who keep complaining about her all the time?
If you love her of course you wouldn’t understand the hate…
Try me. I have time this morning.