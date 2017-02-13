Beyonce reminded everyone why she’s on top of the totem pole with a remarkable and memorable Grammy performance that will likely go down as one of the most creative performances in Grammy history. Looking every bit like an ethereal goddess in a gold gown and a crown fit for a majestic queen, Beyonce dazzled and captivated audiences with “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” from her culture-moving Lemonade album. At one point, Queen literally took a seat at the table before giving the Beyhive a heart attack by leaning back into her chair. The performance was incredible as it was breathtaking. Hell, even Jay Z was moved to tears by its sheer beauty.

Before the show even started, Beyonce collected a Grammy for “Best Music Video” for “Formation.” However, we’re all waiting to see if Beyonce makes the history books by finally getting an Album of the Year Grammy. Bey was nominated in 2010 for I Am… Sasha Fierce and in 2015 for Beyonce. If she wins, the former Destiny’s Child will be the fourth Black woman to win the award after Natalie Cole (1992), Whitney Houston (1994) and Lauryn Hill (1999).