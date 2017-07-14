Beyonce Shares The First Photo Of Her Twins Sir Carter And Rumi With The World

07.14.17

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

At long last, a month after their births, Beyonce shares a photo of her and Jay Z’s twins Sir Carter and Rumi with the world via Instagram. Bey posted the picture with a simple caption “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” placing the babies births on May 13 — or 14 depending on what coast she’s on at the moment — about when rumors began swirling that she gave birth to the twins. The announcement also confirms a few other rumors, including the names of the children — despite Jimmy Kimmel’s best efforts to do so himself — and possibly even the genders of the children, though that fact remains a tad inconspicuous.

The reveal is classic Beyonce fashion, doing the deed herself and avoiding the typical tabloid leaks or rollouts of such information, and comes during a big month for the Carter family. Her husband, Jay Z, released his latest album 4:44 just a few weeks ago, and it included his side of most of the infidelity story Bey laid out in her album Lemonade last year, including more than a few overt apologies for his indiscretions. Then he announced a massive tour that will take at least the poppa of the family on the road for some time, though with Bey being announced as the highest paid musician of the last year they can afford the accommodations if they all chose to travel as a family.

