01.18.17

Bibi Bourelly’s not a household name yet, but she’s steadily making her way to that point. On Tuesday night, the late night TV audience was treated to the singer’s performance of her song “Ballin'” when she appeared as the musical guest for Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Bourelly’s rise has been one to watch after she first started to gain acclaim penning tunes for Rihanna, including “B*tch Better Have My Money.” In the time since, she’s also collaborated with the likes of Nas and Usher while also cementing her status as a solo star with her Free the Real series of EPs.

“Ballin'” comes from the second FTR project, released in November of last year, and it’s a song that captures a lot of what the singer’s about with its lyrics covering how Bourelly doesn’t have to have a dime in her pocket to make her feel good about herself. Unwavering confidence permeates her music and makes her easy to vibe along with. Instead of singing of life’s finer things, she talks about just barely scraping by after getting fired from Old Navy, dodging her landlord when the rent’s due and dining on noodles. So even though Bourelly is headed for stardom, she very familiar and quite comfortable being a woman of the common people.

Watch her performance of “Ballin'” above and pick up Free the Real Pt. #2 right here.

