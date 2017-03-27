I'm on that new @therealbigboi album & yesterday we did the record at the #V103 pop up concert! This summer gonna be busy I see!!! A post shared by Killer Mike (@killermike) on Mar 26, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Perpetually busy Killer Mike took a brief respite from dominating the world with his usual partner in crime, El-P, to get back to his roots with old pal Big Boi this weekend. Appearing from the ether at a pop-up concert for Atlanta’s V-103 radio station, Mike got on-stage next to Big Boi to debut a new track off Daddy Fat Sax’s upcoming album, that’s “80-percent done.”

It seems like this track is simply a guest stop for Killer Mike. Big Boi told Spin the duo have been working together since last summer on an EP.

Wait until you hear this new s**t. Killer Mike is busy as hell. I mean, he’ll come straight from the airport and go into the studio and bust on two or three records and come back again the next day. We’re just trying to put as many ideas out there as possible. And me and Killer Mike, we’re gonna put out a little EP after I put out my next solo record or something like that. We’ve been entertaining the idea for a long time and finally got enough songs to where we just said the other night that we’re gonna do it. You getting a scoop there.

Cool, so let’s unpack that: if the Big Boi/Killer Mike EP drops after Big Boi’s solo album, we might have it by the end of the year? That might be wishful thinking, but who knows. Maybe we’ll get a Christmas F*cking Miracle two years in a row.