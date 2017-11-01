We all have that friend, you know, the one who spends entirely too much time on Youtube solving the JFK assassination, telling us what really happened on 9/11 and what really goes on at Area 51. Well, B.O.B. is that friend, times like 10 because it seems like he rolls out a new conspiracy theory every other week. He is, of course, a flat earth believer — much to the chagrin of Neil Degrasse Tyson — and recently said he believes the moon creates its own light.

And today B.O.B. is back with a new theory about slavery in America and it’s a doozy. “They say slavery lasted 400 yrs,” he begins with his Instagram caption. “America is only 250 yrs old. You ever seen a slave ship?” The post is of a video that seems to be questioning the mapping of the world, implying that famous locations like St. Louis, Japan and Jerusalem are a lot closer to each other than we’ve been taught.

“They can find a billion year old dinosaur bone but can’t find any slave ships,” he says before adding the hashtags “#SlaveryIsNotInMyDNA #WeBeenHere.” It’s probably worth mentioning that wood rots, and that most fossils aren’t actual preserved bones from ancient dinosaurs but recreations by various processes including casting or molding or recrystallization, but it’s doubtful that any of that would change B.O.B.’s mind anyway.