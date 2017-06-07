Boosie Dancing In A Chain Of Himself Wearing A Chain Is Pure Rap Game Inception

06.07.17 7 hours ago

💎Icy 💎 @officialboosieig

A post shared by Uproxx Music (@uproxxmusic) on

Like most rappers, Boosie Badazz prides himself on wearing a lot of bling — chains that are eye-catching, communicate wealth and success, and tell a story of some sort. A lot of rappers use their chains as personal points of pride, and lately, the has trended toward the more ridiculous and over-the-top. Quavo recently rocked a diamond Yoda chain in Migos “Get Right Witcha” video. Offset bought a teardrop chain when “Bad And Boujee” went platinum.

Vince Staples likes to rank other rappers’ chains, and yes, the greatest chain of all time discussion has been going on for quite some time.

But Boosie may have shut down that discussion for good with his new chain, which is a chain of himself wearing a chain. Feel confused? It’s simple really. According to a post on his Instagram, Boosie enlisted an infamous chain creator known as Ice Man Nick to make this particular replica of his own torso — complete with earrings and yes, a chain — and then wore it out to the club for all to see. One quick view of him dancing wearing this bit of rap game inception is enough to put this chain at the top of any greatest of all time list. Self-referential chains are definitely a strong 2017 look, and Boosie is at the top.

If you’re wondering where you can find more ephemeral rap game love like this, look no farther than Boosie Fade, who pointed out this gem in the first place. Meanwhile, we’re still waiting for Boopac — Boosie’s mixtape ode to Tupac — to drop.

Around The Web

TAGSBoosie BadAzz

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 13 hours ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 2 days ago 18 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP