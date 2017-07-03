Boosie Wants A Word With Jay-Z Over That ‘Story Of O.J.’ Diss About Rappers Flexing With Stacks Of Cash

Jay-Z’s word is law for many of his fans, but Boosie has a message for him: “your words don’t move me.” Mr. Ratchet took to Instagram Live to call out the “aggravated d*ckriders” who he feels blindly follow every trend Jay-Z sets. While Boosie stayed respectful of Mr. Carter, he felt compelled to let his fans know Jay’s ingenious “ya’ll on the ‘Gram holdin’ money to your ear / there’s a disconnect, we don’t call that money over here” wordplay on 4:44’s “The Story of OJ” won’t affect how he chooses to flex.

“In Louisiana, that’s just a trend,” he said of the practice of putting dollar stacks to your ear and pretending it’s “money on the line.” The thing is, that’s not just a southern trend. A recently posted meme showed everyone from Toronto’s Drake to Philly’s Meek Mill playing the gag. The first entertainers who most people saw doing the trick were Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent, two guys from up North who are actually filthy rich.

