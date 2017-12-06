Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Reebok and brand partner Cam’ron are giving an inside look at what makes creatives tick with their upcoming “3:AM” content series with Foot Locker, which they’re teasing today with the above trailer. The teaser video features Cam and GucciGhost’s Trevor Andrew discussing how that early morning (or late night, depending on your perspective) inspiration strikes when it’s least expected.

While Andrew takes inspiration from the “city that never sleeps,” New York, Cam’ron says that most artists’ creativity comes around in the early morning, when “it’s gray outside,” and jokes that aside from not liking to sleep, he barely blinks.

The full release of the “3:AM” series kicks off December 12 and apparently will include other cities and their respective creatives. Reebok is also promising additional content, but remaining tight-lipped as to just what form that content may take. For more information, you can check out the “3:AM” website, which currently hosts the trailer and a form to sign up for the mailing list.

Cam’ron and Reebok’s partnership goes back quite a way, but most recently, he helped to design a special edition release of the brand’s DMX Run 10 in a Harlem-inspired black-on-black colorway. Previously, they collaborated on a “Purple Haze” Ventilator Supreme.