Getty Image

Cardi B and “Bodak Yellow” have effectively owned the summer 2017. Since the single’s June debut it’s not only made waves as being one of the biggest New York rap records in years, it also brought Cardi to a national audience. The Atlantic Records signee not only owns the No. 1 rap record in the country, she’s also positioned at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, just under summer standouts “Wild Thoughts” and “Despacito.”

How far has Cardi gotten with “Bodak Yellow?” It’s just recently been officially certified as her first gold plaque according to Billboard. The Bronx rapper has received praise lately from numerous artists big and small, even students. Drake brought her out at OVO Fest this past August, SZA playfully bounced along during a recent show. New York radio has taken such notice that she has a headlining spot on New York’s Power 105.1’s upcoming Powerhouse 2017 concert in October. What’s even better?

“Bodak’s” ubiquity and Cardi’s outsized personality has helped make the song a hit. Based off of a flow used by Kodak Black on “No Flockin,” Cardi’s take found joy in paying her mother’s bills and getting her teeth fixed, among the usual grunt of New York tough rap.

The biggest question: Can Cardi assume the No. 1 spot? “Despacito” has held the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for the entire summer. If DJ Khaled couldn’t knock the most-viewed YouTube video of all-time off its perch, maybe Cardi B can.