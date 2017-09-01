‘Bodak Yellow’ Has Officially Been Certified As Cardi B’s First Gold Record

09.01.17 19 mins ago

Getty Image

Cardi B and “Bodak Yellow” have effectively owned the summer 2017. Since the single’s June debut it’s not only made waves as being one of the biggest New York rap records in years, it also brought Cardi to a national audience. The Atlantic Records signee not only owns the No. 1 rap record in the country, she’s also positioned at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, just under summer standouts “Wild Thoughts” and “Despacito.”

How far has Cardi gotten with “Bodak Yellow?” It’s just recently been officially certified as her first gold plaque according to Billboard. The Bronx rapper has received praise lately from numerous artists big and small, even students. Drake brought her out at OVO Fest this past August, SZA playfully bounced along during a recent show. New York radio has taken such notice that she has a headlining spot on New York’s Power 105.1’s upcoming Powerhouse 2017 concert in October. What’s even better?

“Bodak’s” ubiquity and Cardi’s outsized personality has helped make the song a hit. Based off of a flow used by Kodak Black on “No Flockin,” Cardi’s take found joy in paying her mother’s bills and getting her teeth fixed, among the usual grunt of New York tough rap.

The biggest question: Can Cardi assume the No. 1 spot? “Despacito” has held the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for the entire summer. If DJ Khaled couldn’t knock the most-viewed YouTube video of all-time off its perch, maybe Cardi B can.

Around The Web

TAGSBodak YellowCardi BGold Record

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 week ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP