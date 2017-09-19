Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cardi B is currently on a mission to top Billboard’s Hot 100 songs chart with her smash hit “Bodak Yellow” and she just may have found the secret ingredient to do just that: Kodak Black.

After word spread that Kodak was remixing the track himself, Cardi made it official by finally releasing a remix to the song featuring none other than Kodak himself. Kodak hoping on the track at some point always made sense, since it was inspired by his own hit “No Flockin” and now the kindred spirits are forever linked even more thanks to the remix. The Florida rapper of course sounds at home on the track, even quipping “You thought I was coming with my old flow,” as he takes a new approach to the beat and offers some ad-libs to Cardi’s infectious hook.

For Cardi, it may be he final push she needs to eclipse Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” and finally top the chart, and she is already expected to do so by some industry insiders. Now it seems all about done as “Bodak Yellow” was already the most streamed song in the country this week, with Taylor just holding on to the No. 1 spot by beating Cardi in other metrics.