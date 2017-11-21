Cardi B Raps Along To An Unreleased Song On Instagram As Pressure Builds For Her Debut Album

Contributing Writer
11.21.17

;) @itschubbiebaby when the fuck this shit coming out ??!!😤😤😤

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Against all odds, Rolling Stone covergirl Cardi B’s debut album is one of the most anticipated rap albums in the game right now. After killing her performance at Made In America back in September, she hinted that her album would release in October, but that came and went with no album in sight. Now, after admitting she’s chasing hits to follow up her smash “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi says she’s taking her time crafting her debut LP, admitting “I have a lot of pressure on me,” while saying she has songs stashed up as she completes the process.

Still, even as she patiently puts together her debut Cardi is giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come and it sounds promising. She took to Instagram to preview a song, and she unleashes witty bar after witty bar, full of her rambunctious personality, that’s more than enough to keep the buzz going for her album. “I thought you was the wifey,” she says before quipping “guess ya’ll got a divorce.”

With the pressure to deliver an album worthy of all the “Bodak Yellow” mounting, it seems Cardi may be feeling the effects just a tad. On Monday, she went back and forth with a few Twitter users as they berated her with chatter about her song with Migos and Nicki Minaj, “Motor Sport,” leading to exchanges like this.

Cardi eventually deleted the tweet giving out her location and offering to fight all comers, and apologized to her fans, saying “I will never let these weirdos get me out my character again.”

So, yeah, Cardi is only human, but with the sounds of the new music she’s sitting on she doesn’t have anything to worry about.

Around The Web

TAGSCardi B

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP