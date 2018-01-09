Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cassie continues her comeback with the sun-soaked video for the Kaytranada-produced “Don’t Play It Safe.” While Kaytranada provides the funky, EDM-influenced backdrop, Cassie admonishes her potential paramour to take a risk.

The video features gorgeous shots of the Los Angeles skyline with a trippy visual twist, as Cassie roams the streets and lounges by a swimming pool surrounded by exotic animals.

“Kay and I have been working on this project for a while now,” Cassie says of the collaboration with Kaytranada, who’s been busy providing soundscapes for Talib Kweli, Anderson .Paak, and Compton rapper Buddy. “I look forward to everyone hearing what we have in store. He just gets me.”

That seems to imply more new music from the duo on the way, especially with Cassie’s recent release of the “Love A Loser” short film and music video with G-Eazy. It looks like Cassie is gearing up to make a return to music in earnest with an unconventional (for 2018) conventional rollout — one single at a time. Her last release was 2013’s RockaByeBaby mixtape, which revealed a hidden depth that surprised critics of her earliest work with “Me & U” and “Long Way To Go.” Her newest music has continued in that vein, making a new release something to look forward to for fans of progressive R&B.