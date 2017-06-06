Chance The Rapper has worked as hard as any MC to singlehandedly shut the “rappers aren’t doing enough” talking point down. This June 25th, BET will celebrate his efforts with a Humanitarian of the Year honor at their Awards showcase. It’s a much-deserved commendation of the strides Chance has made for people in Chicago and beyond. Since he’s stepped on the scene, the Coloring Book rapper has made it a point to get involved on a social and political level. In November, he organized a voting registration drive for the Presidential Election. And of course in March, he donated a whopping $1 million to the Chicago Public School system in the wake of budget cuts by Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner.
The man recently used his own star-studded birthday party to raise money for his SocialWorks charity, which aims to “to empower the youth through arts, education, and civic engagement.” The son of a former Obama Senatorial staffer, he’s clearly taken the lead from his father on doing what he can to make the world a better place. Shout out to BET for recognizing it. Hopefully more artists begin to take cues from him and this will be a hotly contested award next year.
