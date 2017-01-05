Getty Image

There’s nothing more that rap fans love on the internet than to rank anything related to music and argue about who’s opinion is right. Wednesday’s big Twitter discussion was driven by a ranking of Kanye West’s albums that had everyone chiming in with their two cents, included noted ‘Ye fan and collaborator Chance The Rapper.

The original ranking was published by Complex, who placed Cruel Summer in the lowest spot at nine, and pegged My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy as his best work. What appeared to rankle Chano was their decision to put 2005’s Late Registration next to last. “How am I supposed to keep reading this after you put Late Registration 2nd to last?? *Tyra Banks’ ‘We were all rooting for you’ gif,” he wrote.

How am I supposed to keep reading this after you put Late Registration 2nd to last?? *Tyra Banks' "We were all rooting for you" gif* https://t.co/Kj3nXRCPjv — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 4, 2017

Hours later, Chance decided to share his own best-to-worst ranking of Yeezus’ works. He flipped the script by putting Late Registration in the top slot, followed by The College Dropout and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy to round out the top three. Cruel Summer remained unchanged but Yeezus and 808s and Heartbreak got shuffled down near the bottom of the order.