Earlier today Chance The Rapper announced that he’d be holding a press conference in Chicago. The location of the press conference is Westcott Elementary School, on the south side of Chicago, and Chance followed up on the initiatives about education that he has been passionately campaigning on for quite some time.

Made it to Westcott Elementary where @chancetherapper is holding his press conference. pic.twitter.com/X2omudilCr — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) March 6, 2017

Prior to this, he scheduled a meeting with the Illinois governor specifically to address the topic, and even though it was postponed due to inclement weather in the state, eventually, the two did sit down to have that conversation.

It was a bit heated, and Chano ran up against some of the larger political ramifications of bills that give millions in funding for education, as Governor Rauner urged him to point people toward the history of how Chicago’s budget ended up the way it currently stands. But unlike Rauner, Chance has no interest in the failures of the past, he’s too busy looking to the future and figuring out how to change things.