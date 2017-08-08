Getty Image

The consequences of comedian Lil Duval’s transphobic comments during an interview on The Breakfast Club are still being felt, mostly by host Charlamagne Tha God. There have been calls to boycott the syndicated radio show, and the hip-hop media personality has had his speaking engagements interrupted. Much of the blame for the traumatizing segment, in which Duval “joked” that a trans woman would be “dying” if they didn’t disclose that they were trans before he had sex with them, has been placed upon Charlamagne’s shoulders.

Rolling Stone published a story about Janet Mock’s criticism of the incident, but when they attributed the coarse remarks directly to Charlamagne in a recent headline, he has now reportedly filed a legal letter accusing the publication of defamation.