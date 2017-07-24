2 Chainz Stokes ‘Cruel Winter’ Anticipation With A Cryptic Instagram

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Ever since Kanye West dropped the G.O.O.D. Music compilation album Cruel Summer back in 2012, hip-hop heads have speculated almost non-stop about the arrival of the follow-up. Different members of Yeezy’s label have teased and talked about Cruel Winter for years, and now, one of the most high-profile rappers involved in the original project just shared a cryptic post to his Instagram page suggesting that we may finally be about to get it.

2 Chainz took to social media and posted up a picture, devoid of any captions, that depicted the heads of prominent members of the G.O.O.D. Music family arranged like a crucifix. At the top, label President, Pusha T. Below him Kid Cudi. On either side of Cud, Kanye and Common, then down the middle there’s Big Sean, John Legend, and Q-Tip.

Now, before you get too excited, there are two pretty prominent people missing from the cover that seem to suggest that this might be an outdated image. Travis Scott’s absence is especially notable given the fact that he’s said to be the project’s executive producer. And it’s hard to believe that the label’s most prominent new talent, the ad-lib machine known as Desiigner would be left out of the mix. That’s not to mention the fact that both Common and Cudi have long departed as members of the G.O.O.D. Music family and 2 Chainz himself is nowhere to be seen.

Still, given the fact that the artist formerly known as Tity Boi has been kicking it with Yeezy lately, maybe there actually are some tracks in the can and this is his way of getting the people amped up. I guess we’ll just have to continue to wait and see.