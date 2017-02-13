Desiigner Brought His Mom As His Date For His First-Ever Grammys

Getty Image

After a huge year, thanks in part to Kanye West, Desiigner was up for Best Rap Performance at the Grammys for his breakout hit “Panda.” Of course, the song was infamously sampled on Ye’s “Father Stretch My Hands Pt,” which helped it reach a lot more ears, but then “Panda” took off on its own. And give the fact that his most recently dropped single is also pretty damn great, it looks like this guy will be sticking around for a while.

In the meantime, to celebrate his first Grammy nomination, Desiigner — aka Sidney Royel Selby III — brought his mother, Sheila as his date to the Grammys. There they are mugging above on the red carpet. No matter what else happens in his career, you can bet they both remember this night. And it was a very class move for him to bring out the one person who probably supported him the most throughout his life.

So even if Desiigner didn’t win the golden gramophone, that award went to Chance the Rapper along with most of the other significant rap categories, this will surely be a night that he considers a victory. Looking forward to seeing what else 2017 has in store for the young Brooklyn rapper.