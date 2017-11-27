Kanye for President? @Diplo was there when Kanye decided he was going to run for office AND marry @KimKardashian. #Storyville pic.twitter.com/v2h0AuEVHa — TBS Network (@TBSNetwork) November 24, 2017

Kanye West is known for being a forward-thinking figure. He ushered a serious fashion consciousness into mainstream hip-hop. He helped legitimize the autotune vocal preset as more than a gimmick, but a standard element of rap production. EDM star Diplo recently recalled a time where the ever-confident rapper/producer outdid himself on that front. On TBS’s Storyville, Diplo recalled an instance where Kanye was so smitten with Kim Kardashian that he called their wedding – before they were even together.

Diplo took us back to 2011 when Kanye and Jay-Z were working on their Watch The Throne album. Diplo was invited to collaborate on a track on the album. As is Kanye’s custom, he brought in numerous fellow musicians and stars into the studio to listen to the project – including Kim Kardashian. Kardashian was married to NBA player Kris Humphries at the time, but apparently, a little thing like wedding vows wasn’t enough to deter Kanye.

Diplo says Kanye barged into the studio the next day and declared, “Guys, I’m going to marry Kim Kardashian. I’m going to be president one day. And I’m going to be a fashion designer.” One fashion line, wedding to Kardashian, and three kids later, he’s two out of three on that prediction. And given who the current President is, does anyone truly know what the future holds?