MAJOR 🔑 ALERT! Today we're welcoming a new member to the #WWFamily, @DJKhaled! We're excited to share in his journey and be his partner as he Freestyles his way to his goals. Join him on his journey: https://t.co/WknkPAVe1c #wwfreestyle #weightwatchers pic.twitter.com/ZTqWn2cFhY — Weight Watchers (@WeightWatchers) January 1, 2018

It sure seemed like DJ Khaled was living his best life in 2017. He scored another No. 1 album with Grateful, celebrated his son’s first birthday party with a lavish party planned by Diddy and even got over his fear of flying. But it looks like that was just a precursor to his 2018, as Khaled is stepping his life up with the help of Weight Watchers.

Yes, Khaled has partnered with Weight Watchers to document his weight loss journey as he works towards being his best self, for his son Asahd, of course. “Today we’re welcoming a new member to the #WWFamily, @djkhaled!” the company tweeted out. “We’re excited to share in his journey and be his partner as he Freestyles his way to his goals.”

Khaled announced the partnership with a series of social media posts, detailing his journey and showing him working out and eating his Weight Watchers meals. “Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self,” Khaled said on the official Weight Watcher’s Facebook account. “My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him. To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life. The WW program and community is my partner in this process to greatness, and I’m grateful for what’s to come.”

Check out Khaled’s videos announcing his new partnership with Weight Watchers below.