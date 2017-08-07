Dom Kennedy And Hit Boy Return To Rule The Summer With ‘Half-A-Mil EP 3’

08.07.17 1 hour ago

Dom Kennedy fans, rejoice! Just in time to catch the tail end of the warm weather months, Dom and Hit Boy have returned to bring us Half-A-Mil EP 3. This is the latest installment of their highly popular series of collaborative tapes featuring Hit on the beats and some of the most inspired rapping we’ve heard from Mr. Kennedy since The Yellow Tape.

While awaiting Dom Kennedy’s return to form on Los Angeles Is Not For Sale, Part 2, the prodigal South Central, Los Angeles rapper has been in the studio with the Inland Empire producer/rapper double threat Hit Boy putting together 17 tracks of slapping singles to hold down your summertime picnics. It was right around this time last year that we last heard Dom Kennedy with “96 Cris,” so we were about due for some new South Central Love.

The new six-song EP features Drake “ghostwriter” Quentin Miller on two tracks, beats from “N*ggas In Paris” and “Clique” producer Hit Boy, and plenty of baller talk from both Dom and HIt, representing Other Peoples’ Money and Hits Since 87, respectively. “Pop Tops” might just be the standout of the album, detailing a drug-free turn up with an upbeat, classically West Coast-style beat and a memorable, catchy hook about the red cups kicking in at the kickback. Check out Half-A-Mil EP 3 above.

