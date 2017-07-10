While the biopic fad may be fading thanks to the diminishing returns on the Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me, music fans will always flock in droves for a well put together documentary, and HBO has one on their hands with The Defiant Ones. Directed by Allen Hughes — who spoke at length with Uproxx this week — the doc details the rise to fame of both Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre in an epic four-part series. With histories as long and storied as the legendary producer and the Interscope founder, The Defiant Ones was always bound to be at least interesting and likely great, and after airing just one episode –all four are available to stream already on HBO Go — fans are already going crazy about the it online.

Many took to Twitter to voice their satisfaction, with the usual mix of witty tweets and hilarious and fitting gifs. While superstars like Eminem and The Rock showed their support with social media posts of their own, most just awed at the quality of the documentary, the incredible archival footage from decades ago and the general trip down memory lane as many old stories were unearthed or revisited for the first time in years. Check out the best reactions below.