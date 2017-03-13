💎 Night One A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

Last week, the Young Money trio of Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne shocked the world by getting back together to drop “No Frauds.” The song served as a biting response to the high-profile disses that had been thrown at Nicki’s direction by Remy Ma in recent weeks. While Nicki is still prepping for her next major release, Drizzy happens to be in the midst of his Boy Meets World tour through Europe. During his most recent stop in Paris, the 6 God surprised his French fans and brought Nicki out to run through “No Frauds” live and in-person.

Drake brought out Nicki Minaj in Paris tonight. pic.twitter.com/0wSSHsZqo7 — DistinctHype (@DistinctHype) March 12, 2017

At one point, Nicki stopped the music and paid tribute to Drake. “He means the world to me, and I want you guys to know that,” she told the crowd. “I just want to beg you guys to chase your dreams. Don’t let anyone or anything get in your motherf**king way…You are important, and if a n***a don’t know how to treat you, he got to get the f**k out your motherf**in’ life.”

In addition to “No Frauds,” Nicki also aired out “Truffle Butter” and “Only” from her most recent album The Pinkprint, along with “Moment 4 Life” off Pink Friday. Drake certainly seemed amped up to share the stage with Minaj once again. After the show he shared some photos of the two of them together with a caption that read, “Much Needed” to Instagram.

Much Needed. 🙌🏽 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

Check out some more videos from the performance below.

Nicki performing Only at Drake's Boy Meets World tour! pic.twitter.com/KdUkxwUirR — ️ (@NickiMemories) March 12, 2017

Nicki Minaj joined Drake on stage in Paris tonight! pic.twitter.com/n7p5dVweEo — 克里斯 .* 🇨🇩 (@GraceNvs) March 12, 2017