Is Drake Copying Taylor Swift?

Drake Brought Out Nicki Minaj To Perform ‘No Frauds’ During His Concert In Paris

#Drake #Nicki Minaj
Real Talk Editor
03.12.17

💎 Night One

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Last week, the Young Money trio of Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne shocked the world by getting back together to drop “No Frauds.” The song served as a biting response to the high-profile disses that had been thrown at Nicki’s direction by Remy Ma in recent weeks. While Nicki is still prepping for her next major release, Drizzy happens to be in the midst of his Boy Meets World tour through Europe. During his most recent stop in Paris, the 6 God surprised his French fans and brought Nicki out to run through “No Frauds” live and in-person.

At one point, Nicki stopped the music and paid tribute to Drake. “He means the world to me, and I want you guys to know that,” she told the crowd. “I just want to beg you guys to chase your dreams. Don’t let anyone or anything get in your motherf**king way…You are important, and if a n***a don’t know how to treat you, he got to get the f**k out your motherf**in’ life.”

In addition to “No Frauds,” Nicki also aired out “Truffle Butter” and “Only” from her most recent album The Pinkprint, along with “Moment 4 Life” off Pink Friday. Drake certainly seemed amped up to share the stage with Minaj once again. After the show he shared some photos of the two of them together with a caption that read, “Much Needed” to Instagram.

Much Needed. 🙌🏽

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Check out some more videos from the performance below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake#Nicki Minaj
TAGSDrakeNicki Minaj
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP