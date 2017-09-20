Toronto Police Want Drake To Use Social Media To Help Them Investigate His Friend’s Murder

#Drake
09.20.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

A few days ago, Drake took to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend Anthony “Fif” Soares, who was murdered on September 14th, and wrote, “I still can’t even believe this morning was real. It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive.”

Toronto police have since released security video of the incident (which some might consider graphic, so be aware of that before clicking through and watching), which shows Soares being shot by two men at close range, in the foyer of a Toronto apartment building at around 3 AM on the 14th.

Now, the police want to take advantage of Drake’s massive social media presence to help solve this crime: They’ve asked Drake to help track down his friend’s murderers by reaching out to his 36.2 million Twitter followers.

Toronto Police Detective Sergeant Gary Giroux said:

“Many of the family members have met Drake and I certainly would encourage him, through his tweets, to encourage anybody within the community to come forward with regards to any information they may have that might assist in solving his friend’s murder.”

It certainly seems like Drake was very close with Soares and would be willing to help: A couple days ago, Toronto tattoo artist Inal Bersekov posted a photo of Drake’s latest tattoo, a detailed portrait of Soares with the words “Forever Fif.”

Check out our “Player Rating” feature here, in which we give Drake and other rappers NBA 2K-style ratings.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrake

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 day ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP