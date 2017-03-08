A Timeline of The Non-Beef Between Eminem And Drake

Drake Wore A Kanye Mask During His Latest Concert And Now The Internet Has Questions

#Drake #Kanye West
03.08.17 55 mins ago

Getty Image

Tuesday night at Drake’s Copenhagen stop of his The Boy Meets World Tour, Drake channeled Kanye West. No really, the Canadian native channeled the G.O.O.D. Music head by wearing a mask with West’s face on it while performing. If that sounds a little random, here’s some of the backstory.

A fan reportedly made a mask of Kanye and handed it to Drake during the performance. “I got the Yeezy mask on now,” he told the audience. “Ya’ll can’t f*ck with me tonight, now.” Clearly, the tensions between Drake and Kanye have ebbed and flowed over the years, but this gesture seems to be a friendly one.

Then again, not long ago, Drizzy spoke out about Kanye’s criticism of his new collab with DJ Khaled on an OVO Sound Radio interview.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake#Kanye West
TAGSBoy Meets World TourDrakeKanye WestViews (Drake Album)
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP