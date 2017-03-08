Getty Image

Tuesday night at Drake’s Copenhagen stop of his The Boy Meets World Tour, Drake channeled Kanye West. No really, the Canadian native channeled the G.O.O.D. Music head by wearing a mask with West’s face on it while performing. If that sounds a little random, here’s some of the backstory.

‪#Drake rocking a fan made #KanyeWest mask at his show last night in Copenhagen 😂😂‬ ‪#BoyMeetsWorldTour ‬ A post shared by UTOR (@utorofficial) on Mar 8, 2017 at 6:13am PST

A fan reportedly made a mask of Kanye and handed it to Drake during the performance. “I got the Yeezy mask on now,” he told the audience. “Ya’ll can’t f*ck with me tonight, now.” Clearly, the tensions between Drake and Kanye have ebbed and flowed over the years, but this gesture seems to be a friendly one.

Then again, not long ago, Drizzy spoke out about Kanye’s criticism of his new collab with DJ Khaled on an OVO Sound Radio interview.