Tuesday night at Drake’s Copenhagen stop of his The Boy Meets World Tour, Drake channeled Kanye West. No really, the Canadian native channeled the G.O.O.D. Music head by wearing a mask with West’s face on it while performing. If that sounds a little random, here’s some of the backstory.
A fan reportedly made a mask of Kanye and handed it to Drake during the performance. “I got the Yeezy mask on now,” he told the audience. “Ya’ll can’t f*ck with me tonight, now.” Clearly, the tensions between Drake and Kanye have ebbed and flowed over the years, but this gesture seems to be a friendly one.
Then again, not long ago, Drizzy spoke out about Kanye’s criticism of his new collab with DJ Khaled on an OVO Sound Radio interview.
