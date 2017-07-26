One Of The Strippers Drake Tried To ‘Retire’ Went On A Rant About His Judgmental Past

#Drake
07.25.17 43 mins ago

During his Houston Appreciation Weekend, Drake held a tongue-in-cheek “jersey retirement” ceremony for three of his favorite strippers, Lira Mercer, Miracle Watts, and Maliah Michel. Of the three, the latter was not happy.

Drake has had a history of putting his exes in his music — and his label mates’ faces on his arm — and frequenting strip clubs to show off his money, so this latest stunt just displayed his cheeky, cheesy sense of humor, but this particular ex wasn’t laughing, and wasn’t having it.

Michel posted a flyer for one of her recents appearances in Hollywood on Instagram, thoroughly denying that she had retired, and expressing resentment that Drake would hold any sort of retirement for her without consulting her while she was currently active on the dancing scene, writing, “Contrary to ‘social media news’ no man can retire me. I’m shaking this azz into a wheel chair. Maliah will retire Maliah #MaliahMondays.”

Contrary to "social media news" no man can retire me. I'm shaking this azz into a wheel chair. Maliah will retire Maliah #MaliahMondays

A post shared by Goddess of the Underworld (@maliah_michel) on

She elaborated on her Twitter, saying, “I have to say something and it’s from the bottom of my heart. I will be 34 in December. Do you know how good it feels to be able to walk in The club with girls 10 years plus younger than me and still be that b*tch? Y’all say what you want or think what you want. But I call that blessed. And I was overweight. So this can be a career if you take care of yourself. Pay taxes and save your money.”

