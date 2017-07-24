After strength & conditioning also a few games of basketball me, @champagnepapi and the rest did a late night run, 6 miles. 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/lllhS1lSus — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) July 24, 2017

Who would have thought Drake works out to his own, unreleased music?

Well, that appears to be the case, as Drake took time out of a busy schedule of money phones and pensive brooding to tease a new song featuring a sample of dubstep producer Peverelist’s “Roll With The Punches” in a Twitter video of a nighttime run shared by boxer Gervonta Davis. Apparently The Boy and Davis went on a 6 mile jog after strength training and a few games of basketball, motivated by the Toronto rapper’s newest tunes. No telling if they hit up Starbucks for after-workout refreshments, though.

The original ‘Roll With The Punches’ was released on Punch Drunk, British clothing designer Tom Ford’s label, in 2007. If the selection seems a bit “out there” for an R&B-singing, Canadian rapper, don’t worry; Drake isn’t stuck in the Sunken Place. This actually isn’t the first time Drake dabbled in the dubstep genre, as he popped up on a remix of SBTRKT’s 2011 collaboration with Little Dragon, “Wildfire,” shortly after the original was released. Although Drake only just released More Life in March, he’s been known to drop a few loosies as he works on new projects. No matter how you feel about him, you can’t deny he’s got a work ethic that just won’t quit, whether that’s dropping new music or just making sure he stays “on road,” keeping himself in tip-top shape.

You can check out the original “Roll With The Punches” below.