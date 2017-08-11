Snake Piece 11's and Tokyo 5 Mishaps with black bottom 👀🐍✌🏽🇯🇵 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 10, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

Ever since Drake was added to Team Jordan back in 2013 he’s been quite the company man, so much so that Mike himself called the 6 God his favorite rapper recently at his famous Flight School basketball camp. He’s been rewarded in other ways as well, including exclusive shoes and special colorways that actually made it to retail, but Drizzy has always been privileged enough to be bestowed the honor of revealing new shoes to the world on his social media accounts.

The latest example involves Drake showing off three new, never-before seen colorways, including some remixes of a classic and a slight alteration to one of the rarest and most expensive shoes Jordan has produced in the last decade. Drake took to Instagram to do the deed, showing off two new pairs of Jordan 11s, including a pink snakeskin pair and another white and black snakeskin pair. Then, towards the end of the video he shows off a new pair of Tokyo 5s, one of the rarest and most expensive pairs of Jordans on the resale market — the typically run for upwards of $4,000, if you can find them — except this pair has a slight alteration as the normally white outsole is now black.

There is no word on if or when these shoes will hit retailers, but the 11s will probably be much easier to obtain than the 5s if either pair ever does hit stores.