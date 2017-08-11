Drake Had The Honor Of Debuting A Few New Pairs Of Snake Skin Jordan 11s

#Michael Jordan #Drake
Contributing Writer
08.10.17

Snake Piece 11's and Tokyo 5 Mishaps with black bottom 👀🐍✌🏽🇯🇵

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Ever since Drake was added to Team Jordan back in 2013 he’s been quite the company man, so much so that Mike himself called the 6 God his favorite rapper recently at his famous Flight School basketball camp. He’s been rewarded in other ways as well, including exclusive shoes and special colorways that actually made it to retail, but Drizzy has always been privileged enough to be bestowed the honor of revealing new shoes to the world on his social media accounts.

The latest example involves Drake showing off three new, never-before seen colorways, including some remixes of a classic and a slight alteration to one of the rarest and most expensive shoes Jordan has produced in the last decade. Drake took to Instagram to do the deed, showing off two new pairs of Jordan 11s, including a pink snakeskin pair and another white and black snakeskin pair. Then, towards the end of the video he shows off a new pair of Tokyo 5s, one of the rarest and most expensive pairs of Jordans on the resale market — the typically run for upwards of $4,000, if you can find them — except this pair has a slight alteration as the normally white outsole is now black.

There is no word on if or when these shoes will hit retailers, but the 11s will probably be much easier to obtain than the 5s if either pair ever does hit stores.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan#Drake
TAGSDrakeJordan BrandMichael Jordan

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 day ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP