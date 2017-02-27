Getty Image

Ellen has been hosting her fair share of rappers recently, from that Migos performance of “Bad And Boujee,” to her latest guest, Future, this week. But apparently her show might have broken some surprise news from the rapper, who just released back-to-back albums and reportedly has a third one on the way.

A Reddit user perused the episode’s description and found the news:

“Plus, one of the biggest rappers in music, FUTURE is on the show today! He’ll be performing a song from his upcoming CD, HNDRXX. He has the #1 album in the country this week with Future, and is attempting to have three #1 albums in a row in three weeks – which will make him the first in history to do that! He’s bringing it all to Ellen!”

Of course, Future infamously released his self-titled Future and another new album HNDRXX back to back over the course of the last two weeks, potentially hitting the never-before-achieved milestone of two No. 1 albums in a row on the Billboard chart. With this third potential release, he has the possibility of further decimating that record.

Usually The Ellen Show is entertaining, but this week, it might be a straight up news source. Make sure to tune in on Thursday.