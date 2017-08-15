Eminem’s Detroit Mansion Is On The Market For A Cool $2 Million

#Eminem
08.15.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

At his commercial peak, Eminem decided to secure himself far away from the trappings of Hollywood by purchasing a home in suburban Detroit for $4.75 million. According to E! Online, the highest-selling rap artist of all-time is selling the six-bedroom, nine-and-a-half bath house in Rochester, Michigan for $2 million, a significant financial loss on the property.

However, just because the mansion itself has lost some value doesn’t mean it’s missing one of those type of layouts your dream MTV Cribs episode would love to have. The mansion, which was built in 1986 features 17,000 square feet of space including a tennis court, a game room, a pool with a waterfall, a basketball court that helped Em lose a lot of his mid-2000s weight, a guest house and an entertainment cabana. Not bad Marshall Mathers, not bad at all.

Shedding the property isn’t a money move for Eminem. As he still sits at the helm of Shady Records, he overlooks an empire that has netted him a handsome sum as an artist and is still revered as one of the premier rappers of all-time, controversial or not. Along with his upcoming battle rap film Bodied, Em has more reasons to celebrate. His greatest hits album, Curtain Call: The Hits became the longest charting rap album in Billboard history as it’s been on the Billboard 200 for 350 weeks and counting. The next closest Eminem albums? 2002’s The Eminem Show which has spent 329 weeks on the Billboard 200 and his 2010 comeback album Recovery which spent 288 weeks on the charts.

Plus, there’s rumor of a new Eminem album on the way that industry insiders are already confirming. So if you want to own a piece of Detroit rap history to practice the battle scenes from 8 Mile in, here you go.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eminem
TAGSEminem

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 6 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP