Late last month a Detroit radio host let the cat out the bag and confirmed that Eminem and Pink had a new single on the way. The notion at the time was that it would be the lead single off of Em’s forthcoming album, which has been long-rumored and even confirmed by 2 Chainz, but even though the radio host promised the track would arrive “very soon” it never surfaced. Now, a month later more details are leaking out thanks to some sleuthing by Hip-Hop N More and the song appears to be still on the way, even if it won’t end up where most assumed it would.

The folks at HHNM dug up details on Pink’s new album at a Taiwanese music store online, and that’s where they discovered the Pink and Eminem collaboration will appear on Pink’s Beautiful Trauma, set to be released October 13.

One of the biggest record stores in Taiwan claims that a track "Revenge" from #BeautifulTrauma will be a collaboration with #Eminem! pic.twitter.com/jqPXeIVzQM — P!nk Space (@PinkSpace24) September 22, 2017

According to the tweet, they found from Pink fan page PinkSpace24, the song will be titled “Revenge” and according to an Eminem fan page, it’s assumed the duo shot a video for the song recently based on social media posts from Pink’s stylist. Now, none of this means Eminem’s album isn’t still on the way, or that there won’t be another single for his album from the duo, but for now “Revenge” is on the way with possibly more to come from Pink and Em.