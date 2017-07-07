What do you get the guy that has everything? Happy birthday @50cent. A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Jul 6, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

Thursday was 50 Cent’s 42nd birthday (welcome to the old man club — now maybe you can enjoy Jay’s new album), and his friends and family were probably understandably stressed out about what gifts to give the guy who invented the money phone.

Eminem seems to have found the perfect thing.

The hotly-disputed, but technically gifted label boss and once-in-a-generation rapper took to Instagram (along with his weird new beard) to reveal that there was once a 50 Cent verse so good that it made him consider dropping out of the rap game altogether. He recited the verse acapella, allowing listeners to appreciate just how intricate the 16-bar barrage of alliteration and wordplay really is.