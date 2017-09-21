Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Who knew Fergie had bars? After more than holding her own alongside Nicki Minaj with some Big Daddy Kane-influenced flows in her “You Already Know” video, Fergie rolls solo and turns up her internal rap reference machine to twenty for “Like It Ain’t Nuttin’.”

Breakdancing with a pop-locking anime robot? Check. Visually checking for New Edition’s onstage presence and smooth moves? Check. Paying homage to Pharaohe Monch’s infamous “Girls, rub on your t*tties” line from “Simon Says?” Microphone check, one, two, one, two. It looks like the time pop music’s favorite “MILF” spent with the classic hip-hop trio Black Eyed Peas rubbed off on her. Since leaving the group for a solo career, Fergie has dabbled a bit in sing-song rhyme schemes in joints like “London Bridge” and “Fergalicious,” but she’s displayed some genuine hip-hop chops in the singles for her upcoming album, Double Dutchess.

Other rap classics she pulls out of her sleeve in her flossy, party-starting rap verses on “Like Ain’t Nuttin'” include Wu-Tang Clan’s “CREAM,” Audio Two’s “Top Billin’,” and Special Ed’s “I Got It Made.” Fergie’s old-school/new-school crossover rhymes have been done before — Missy Elliot’s Under Construction album visuals spring to mind here — but it’s nice to see someone still appreciates the classics, without eschewing the sense of fun that makes modern hip-hop so accessible to today’s youth.

Double Dutchess drops Friday, September 22 on BMG, and is available for pre-order on Fergie’s official website.