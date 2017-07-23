Thanks to the power of music, Frank Ocean and Brad Pitt are randomly and intrinsically linked. The story is well-known folklore at this point: Frank’s music is so universally beautiful that Brad used it to cope with the pain of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, and Frank returned the favor by rocking a shirt adorned with Brad’s face at the Parklife Festival at Heaton Park in Manchester, England last month. Basically, Frank and Brad are BFF’s now, and on Friday night the bromance took the next step as Brad Pitt joined Frank during his performance at FYF Fest in Los Angeles.

Wait. What?

Yeah, Brad became a part of Frank’s performance when the enigmatic singer launched into a Stevie Wonder rendition of The Carpenters’ “Close to You.” Brad didn’t grab a mic and belt out any lyrics or anything, he actually just talked on his cell phone while he was blasted onto the big screen on the stage for the entire crowd to see. Eventually the image of Brad was spliced together with a shot of Frank and the rest is history.

It was insanely random and fans both at the festival and online were confused, ecstatic, amused and incredibly pleased with Frank’s performance as a whole. Check out some videos of Brad Pitt’s surprise appearance during Frank’s set at FYF Fest below along with some reactions from fans below.