The Evolution Of Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean Dropped A Brand New Song ‘Chanel’ On His Beats 1 Show And The Internet Went Nuts

03.11.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

After making his biggest fans wait for years and years to follow-up his stellar Channel Orange project, Frank Ocean surprised everyone last year when he dropped, not just one, but two albums nearly back to back_. Endless, Ocean’s virtual wood shop class came first, followed shortly thereafter by the most substantial Blond. All that’s to say, you never can tell what Ocean is going to do next.

Earlier tonight, the singer debuted the second episode of his Beats 1 show blonded RADIO. Many wondering how in the hell he could hope to top the opening episode a little while back when he had Jay Z on as a guest, but sure enough, he found a way, sharing for the first time a brand new track titled “Chanel.”

Understandably, this was a bit more than people were expecting to hear on social media and the reactions were pretty priceless.

https://twitter.com/noctilucencee/status/840429137881792512_

https://twitter.com/kingkelonii/status/840429242471067648_

Just like Drake’s OVO Sound, Ocean has gone a long way to making blonded RADIO near-required listening. You seriously don’t know what he’s got in store. All we can say is that we’ll have our ears peeled for the third episode and we’d suggest that you do the same.

You can listen to “Chanel” on Apple Music.

