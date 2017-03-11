Getty Image

After making his biggest fans wait for years and years to follow-up his stellar Channel Orange project, Frank Ocean surprised everyone last year when he dropped, not just one, but two albums nearly back to back_. Endless, Ocean’s virtual wood shop class came first, followed shortly thereafter by the most substantial Blond. All that’s to say, you never can tell what Ocean is going to do next.

Earlier tonight, the singer debuted the second episode of his Beats 1 show blonded RADIO. Many wondering how in the hell he could hope to top the opening episode a little while back when he had Jay Z on as a guest, but sure enough, he found a way, sharing for the first time a brand new track titled “Chanel.”

Understandably, this was a bit more than people were expecting to hear on social media and the reactions were pretty priceless.