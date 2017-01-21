Frank Ocean Thinks Obama Should’ve Walked Out During Trump’s ‘Struggle Speech’

01.20.17

Though he mostly stays out of the spotlight, Frank Ocean has thoughts on Donald Trump’s inauguration. So many, that he decided to take to Tumblr, his medium of choice, to air them out in a scornful post that notes the very low crowd numbers from Trump’s inauguration earlier today, and argues that Barack Obama should’ve walked out during Trump’s antagonistic speech. He also notes that he’ll miss the outgoing First Family. Many of us will.

Read the full post below via Tumblr:

I’m really excited for these inauguration crowd numbers to come in. Don’t cook the books either Donald. We all know your event was dry. No matter how many times CNN anchors repeat majestic or peaceful transition of power. The world can see America divided and the chaos in the streets. Barack we love you but it would’ve been equally presidential if you would’ve just walked on out while Donald got through that struggle speech trashing your career. The majority knows man, we know you did good. We see it. The majority sees Donald for who he is too. He ain’t slick. And it’s too bad the majority doesn’t count. In any event, a first family that I can relate to will be missed. Really though.

