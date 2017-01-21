Getty Image

Though he mostly stays out of the spotlight, Frank Ocean has thoughts on Donald Trump’s inauguration. So many, that he decided to take to Tumblr, his medium of choice, to air them out in a scornful post that notes the very low crowd numbers from Trump’s inauguration earlier today, and argues that Barack Obama should’ve walked out during Trump’s antagonistic speech. He also notes that he’ll miss the outgoing First Family. Many of us will.

Read the full post below via Tumblr: