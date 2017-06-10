Frank Ocean Finally Showed Up To A Festival Performance And Fans Are Thrilled With The Footage

06.10.17 3 hours ago

Fran Ocean is no stranger to making fans wait and testing their patience in order to enjoy his music. The release of his second album, Blond, was a drawn out affair that ended up being worth it and came complete with its own magazine and related visual album, à la Beyonce’s Lemonade. He’s definitely an artist that is full of surprises and not willing to bend at the expense of his art.

The more recent developments for Ocean revolved around his string of canceled festival performances. The Odd Future member hasn’t performed publicly since 2014 and has canceled three scheduled appearances at festivals “due to production delays beyond his control.” This has been a disappointing string of news for fans of Ocean, but it all came to an end on Friday night at the NorthSide Music Festival in Denmark.

Frank Ocean #ns17 #northside #frankocean #solo

A post shared by Michael Robert Wichmann (@mrwichmann) on

Given his long absence from the stage, many of the songs Ocean performed on Friday were live for the first time. This includes songs from Blond and Endless, plus singles like “Lens” and “Chanel” that premiered via his Beats 1 radio program.

Frank Ocean 😍 #frankocean #northside #music #peace #love #respect 👊🏼

A post shared by Jakob Bjørndahl (@jakob_cotedazur) on

Around The Web

TAGSBlondendlessfrank oceanNorthSide Music Festival

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 1 day ago
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 3 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP