Fran Ocean is no stranger to making fans wait and testing their patience in order to enjoy his music. The release of his second album, Blond, was a drawn out affair that ended up being worth it and came complete with its own magazine and related visual album, à la Beyonce’s Lemonade. He’s definitely an artist that is full of surprises and not willing to bend at the expense of his art.

The more recent developments for Ocean revolved around his string of canceled festival performances. The Odd Future member hasn’t performed publicly since 2014 and has canceled three scheduled appearances at festivals “due to production delays beyond his control.” This has been a disappointing string of news for fans of Ocean, but it all came to an end on Friday night at the NorthSide Music Festival in Denmark.

Frank Ocean #ns17 #northside #frankocean #solo A post shared by Michael Robert Wichmann (@mrwichmann) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

Given his long absence from the stage, many of the songs Ocean performed on Friday were live for the first time. This includes songs from Blond and Endless, plus singles like “Lens” and “Chanel” that premiered via his Beats 1 radio program.