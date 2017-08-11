Frank Ocean Sounds Even More Amazing Backed By A String Orchestra

08.11.17 2 hours ago

One of the rarest moments of the summer? Catching Frank Ocean on a festival stage. The enigmatic singer finally performed stateside during FYF Fest in Los Angeles and Panorama in New York this past July. Now that he’s gotten a bit of a rhythm performing in front of large crowds, Ocean took his extended set across the pond to the Way Out Festival in Gothenburg, Sweden. To make the occasion even more spectacular, he performed with a string orchestra.

Digging into cuts from Blonde, which celebrates its one year anniversary later this month, Ocean performed “Good Guy,” “Ivy,” and “Nikes” with the string ensemble. He also busted out “Self Control,” “Nights,” and loosies such as “Chanel.” Fans obviously enjoyed the Blonde material, but immediately perked up when they heard “Forrest Gump” from his Channel Orange album.

Ocean’s festival touring only has one more date remaining on it, Helsinki’s Flow Festival which takes place on Sunday, August 13. He’s made plenty of headway stateside though. During Tyler the Creator’s recent secret show in New York, Ocean appeared and drove the crowd crazy. He also managed to get Brad Pitt to join him in Los Angeles, months after the actor and philanthropist revealed that Ocean’s music helped him through his divorce.

Watch Ocean toy around with his Way Out Festival set in the clips above and below.

