Stream Future’s Self-Titled, Feature-Free New Album Right Now

02.17.17

Future didn’t make fans wait too long before his new, self-titled album. Only days after the project was officially announced, it was available at retail on midnight Friday and couldn’t have come a moment too since it’s been a while since Future’s released a solo project. And the idea of going it alone is completely in play here as the record includes absolutely zero features, a rarity in today’s landscape where collaborations are usually key in roping in new listeners. But again, with the time off, Future has enough to say to warrant all of the attention on the albums 17 songs, boasting production by Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, Southside, and Dun Deal. “Rent Money” kickstarts the project with shots directed at fake rappers, maybe Scottie Pippen and pretty much everybody who stands in Future’s path. Further listening into the album reveals “Mask Off,” “High Demand,” “POA” and “Draco,” which Drake appears to favor, are all heavy hitters that should earn considerable burn.

The album comes as the rapper gets ready to hit the road with Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black for the Nobody Safe tour, which kicks off this coming May in Memphis. Full info on those cities and dates can be found right here. For now, stream the album below courtesy and Spotify before purchasing a copy on iTunes.

