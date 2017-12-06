Google Donated $1.5M To Chance The Rapper’s SocialWorks Nonprofit, And Chance Couldn’t Be Happier

#Chance The Rapper #Google
12.06.17 2 hours ago

Chance The Rapper is a man of many hats — so much so that earlier this year we speculated which unlikely jobs he’d take on next. He’s a Grammy-winning musician — and a pretty funny comedian — but his biggest impact on the world comes from being a humanitarian the likes of which hip-hop has rarely seen. Whereas many MCs big up their city, Chance does his part to lift up his home city of Chicago — which is hurting for aid. Just yesterday he gave away free pairs of Jordan 11s as a gesture of goodwill at his #OpenMike event, but the giving doesn’t stop. Chance started a SocialWorks nonprofit which aims to help city youth thrive, and today the organization got a big-time donation from a little-known company called Google.

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to announce that the tech giant offered a hefty $1,000,000 donation to Chicago Public Schools’ computer science programs. It was also revealed in a statement that $500,000 more will go to CPS’ CS4ALL initiative. The $1,000,000 will help SocialWorks fund 20 coding classes throughout Chicago’s beleaguered south and west sides. Coding is on a fast track to becoming the language of the future, and thanks to SocialWorks and Google, hundreds of kids in lower-income areas of Chicago will become fluent.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chance The Rapper#Google
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERGOOGLE

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP