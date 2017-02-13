How The 2017 Grammys Broke Down For Hip-Hop’s Biggest Stars

Getty Image

The 2017 Grammys are officially over. All of the gramophone are handed out and surprisingly, hip-hop came away with a few big wins this year. It isn’t always that way, but things do appear to be trending up as one special kid from Chicago had himself a night for the books. When it was all said and done rap won on the stage, on the red carpet and with some trophies, and that’s all you can really ask for.

Here’s how the Grammys went for all of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars on Sunday night.