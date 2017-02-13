Rappers Speaking Out For Black Lives Matter

How The 2017 Grammys Broke Down For Hip-Hop’s Biggest Stars

#Drake #Grammys 2017 #Jay Z #Kanye West
image-uploaded-from-ios
Contributing Writer
02.13.17

Getty Image

The 2017 Grammys are officially over. All of the gramophone are handed out and surprisingly, hip-hop came away with a few big wins this year. It isn’t always that way, but things do appear to be trending up as one special kid from Chicago had himself a night for the books. When it was all said and done rap won on the stage, on the red carpet and with some trophies, and that’s all you can really ask for.

Here’s how the Grammys went for all of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars on Sunday night.

TOPICS#Drake#Grammys 2017#Jay Z#Kanye West
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERDrakeGRAMMYSGrammys 2017Jay ZKanye West
Author Profile Picture
An anti-social contrarian who hates everything you love, but loves everything you hate. I'm probably busy watching season 3 of The Wire, Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals or telling my kids to brush their teeth.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP