Hip-Hop is such a youth-oriented genre that it’s easy to forget sometimes how deep its roots really are. Rap has been around for over 40 years now, ever since the days when the Sugar Hill Gang and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five first hit the scene in the 1970s. Over the several decades, it has gone through so many different permutations from trap, grime, gangsta, g-funk, chopped and screwed, and about a thousand more that has caused to keep it all sounding fresh. It quickly left its New York homeland and spread all across the world to Atlanta, L.A., Chicago, up to Toronto and across the Atlantic to London, becoming a global phenomenon.

It’s staggering to think about really, and even more awe-inspiring when you see it put together so succinctly like in the mashup video created by the Hood Internet. The sub-four minute clip, which you can catch up top, features snippets of 150 different pieces of music from 100 different artists. All the big names are represented from stars like Tupac and Biggie, Jay Z and Kanye, Eminem and 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and Snoop, and Drake and Lil Wayne. There’s also some less prominent figures thrown into the mix like UGK, DJ Quik, Black Rob, Madvillain and Petey Pablo.

Here’s a full list of all the artists included.