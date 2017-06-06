Watch The Entire History Of Hip-Hop Go By In This Incredible Four Minute Mashup

06.06.17

Hip-Hop is such a youth-oriented genre that it’s easy to forget sometimes how deep its roots really are. Rap has been around for over 40 years now, ever since the days when the Sugar Hill Gang and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five first hit the scene in the 1970s. Over the several decades, it has gone through so many different permutations from trap, grime, gangsta, g-funk, chopped and screwed, and about a thousand more that has caused to keep it all sounding fresh. It quickly left its New York homeland and spread all across the world to Atlanta, L.A., Chicago, up to Toronto and across the Atlantic to London, becoming a global phenomenon.

It’s staggering to think about really, and even more awe-inspiring when you see it put together so succinctly like in the mashup video created by the Hood Internet. The sub-four minute clip, which you can catch up top, features snippets of 150 different pieces of music from 100 different artists. All the big names are represented from stars like Tupac and Biggie, Jay Z and Kanye, Eminem and 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and Snoop, and Drake and Lil Wayne. There’s also some less prominent figures thrown into the mix like UGK, DJ Quik, Black Rob, Madvillain and Petey Pablo.

Here’s a full list of all the artists included.

50 Cent, A Tribe Called Quest, Afrika Bambaataa, Audio Two, AZ, Beastie Boys, BG, Big Pun, Biz Markie, Black Rob, Black Sheep, Blackstreet, Bobby Shmurda, Boogie Down Productions, Busta Rhymes, Cali Swag District, Cam’ron, Chamillionaire, Chance The Rapper, Clipse, Common, Craig Mack, Cypress Hill, David Banner, De La Soul, Dead Prez, Digable Planets, Digital Underground, DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, DJ Kool, DJ Quik & Kurrupt, DMX, Doug E Fresh, Dr. Dre, Drake, Eazy-E, Eminem, Eric B. & Rakim, Funky 4+1, Gang Starr, Geto Boys, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, GZA, House of Pain, Ice Cube, J-Kwon, Jadakiss, Jay Electronica, Jay-Z, JJ Fad, Juvenile, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Kid Cudi, KRS-One, Lauryn Hill, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boys, Lil Kim, Lil Troy, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, Ludacris, Madvillain, MC Shan, Meek Mill, MF DOOM, Missy Elliott, Mobb Deep, Montell Jordan, MOP, Nas, Naughty By Nature, Nelly, Nicki Minaj, Notorious BIG, NWA, Ol Dirty Bastard, Outkast, Pete Rock & CL Smooth, Petey Pablo, Pharaohe Monch, Public Enemy, Puff Daddy, Quad City DJs, Rich Boy, Rick Ross, Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, Run-DMC, Salt N Pepa, Scarface, Schoolly D, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Skee-Lo, Slick Rick, Snoop Dogg, Soulja Boy, Sugarhill Gang, T La Rock, T-Wayne, T.I., Terror Squad, The Fat Boys, The Fatback Band, The Fugees, The Game, The Pack, The Pharcyde, The Roots, Three 6 Mafia, Tone Loc, Tupac, Tyga, UGK, Usher, UTFO, Warren G, Whodini, Wreckx-N-Effect, Wu-Tang Clan, Ying Yang Twins, Young Gunz

