My new single #MoBounce is officially out now!! Link in bio! A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Mar 23, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

In case you haven’t heard, Iggy Azalea is back. Last week, the Aussie rapper unveiled the first single from her upcoming album Digital Distortion, an infectious track titled “Mo Bounce.” To help spread the word about her latest effort, Azalea has tried to spark a bit of viral marketing. She took to Twitter trumpeting the #MoBounceChallenge. That’s right good people of the Internet, Iggy Azalea wants to see you shake your ass.

Want to appear on our page? Take part in the #MoBounceChallenge! Instructions below! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3XCf1OZTfN — IGGY AZALEA SOURCE (@IggySource) March 24, 2017

The rules to participate in the challenge are simple. Simply grab your phone, put on “Mo Bounce,” switch to video, hit record, shake your ass, and then upload to social media. The results have been wildly entertaining as you can imagine.

Of course, Iggy couldn’t let everyone else have all the fun without getting in a little twerk action herself.

Iggy Azalea doing the #MoBounceChallenge!! 👏🔥 YOU BETTA WERK! 💥 pic.twitter.com/YiDYMjtQhp — IGGY AZALEA SOURCE (@IggySource) March 25, 2017

Talking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 just after debuting “Mo Bounce,” Iggy said that the song is “probably the most fun record on my album,” while adding, “I’ve thought a really long time about what I’ve wanted to put out… I was going to say something super serious and then, I don’t know, I’ve been in such a good mood lately.” She also pointed out that “It’s summer and I just wanted to twerk in a video! Like I’m single. I wanna have a good time.”

As for the rest of Digital Distortion, she told the Apple Music DJ that “I executive produced this second album entirely and I just feel like it’s a much better reflection of me. In a way closer to the mixtape stuff that I had total control over as well.”