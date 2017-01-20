Makonnen Finally Confirms That He’s Gay

Getty Image

The Taylor Bennet effect? Just a few days after Chance The Rapper’s little brother announced to fans he was bisexual, “Tuesday” singer Makonnen, formerly, ILoveMakonnen, finally busts “out the closet” and reveals he’s gay. And just so we’re clear, gay as in queer, homosexual, likes the same sex.

The Red Dragon made the announcement while you were sleeping Friday morning, cleverly tweeting out, “As a fashion icon, I can’t tell you about everybody else’s closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it’s time I’ve come out.” And following that tweet with up something I can post and call news. “[…] since y’all love breaking news, here’s some old news to break, I’m gay. And now I’ve told you about my life, maybe you can go [live] yours.”

As a fashion icon, I can't tell u about everybody else's closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it's time I've come out. — Oceanic Makonnen (@iLoveMakonnen5D) January 20, 2017